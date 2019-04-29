Tabios Recognized as 2019 CDC Childhood Immunization Champion

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) and the Hawai‘i Immunization Coalition (HIC) congratulate medical assistant, Isabelleza Kris Tabios, for receiving the 2019 Childhood Immunization Champion Award for Hawai‘i. On Monday, April 29, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Association of Immunization Managers (AIM) recognized Tabios for her significant contribution to improving public health through her work in childhood immunization.

The CDC Childhood Immunization Champion Award, announced annually during National Infant Immunization Week (April 27-May 4), recognizes one individual from each of the 50 U.S. states, eight U.S. territories and freely associated states, and the District of Columbia for their efforts to improve public health through childhood immunizations. Honorees are evaluated based on their leadership, collaboration, innovative strategies and advocacy efforts to support immunization activities in their communities.

“Ms. Tabios’ knowledge of the complex childhood immunization schedule makes her a strong immunization advocate and educator,” said Ron Balajadia, DOH immunization branch chief. “She is always willing to share her knowledge with others and serves as a resource to the physicians and staff she works with. Childhood immunization champions like Ms. Tabios increase immunizations in our state, helping to protect children, families and communities, and saving lives.”

Judy Strait-Jones, Hawai‘i Immunization Coalition (HIC) president added, “Reviewing immunization records and identifying which vaccines to administer is a challenging task, especially when patients are behind in their vaccinations. We rely on the knowledge and expertise of immunization champions like Ms. Tabios to help get these patients up-to-date on their vaccinations and protected from diseases like measles, chickenpox and pertussis. HIC is pleased to partner with DOH to honor Ms. Tabios for the work that she does to protect Hawai‘i’s keiki.”

Past recipients of the CDC Childhood Immunization Champion Award from Hawai‘i are: