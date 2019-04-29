Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Southeast Waters

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory for Big Island Southeast waters, which is in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 29, to Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 6 a.m.

Winds: Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 knots or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.