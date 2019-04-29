Recycle Hawai‘i Elects New Board Directors

Three new community members have joined the Recycle Hawai‘i Board to further the nonprofit’s efforts across Hawai‘i Island.

Recycle Hawai‘i became a nonprofit company in 1992, providing education on how to manage resources and reduce wastes for Hawai‘i Island communities and businesses, as well as pioneering programs that set up the County Reuse Centers and Do-It-Yourself Used Motor Oil collection.

Michael Pierron, known as the Compost King to friends, is a founder of the Hilo UrbFarm. “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to be of service to my community,” Pierron said, “I am looking forward to building Recycle Hawai‘i’s composting education programs with the vision of having experts in every community.”

“Michael’s experience working with schools and camps to connect kids with the food they can grow on their own,” said Georjean Adams, board president, “will certainly be useful to the overall mission of Recycle Hawai‘i.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Another new board member, Madeleine Longoria Garcia has a B.S. in Business Leadership with a focus on Nonprofit Management.

Garcia implemented a coffee and fresh produce waste composter program at the Four Seasons Hualalai and is another very enthusiastic addition to the board.

Danielle Burger is a Master Recycler/Composter from the Washington State University extension program.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once I learned about how food waste contributes to climate change, I had to participate,” said Burger. “As more people choose to be responsible for their environmental impact, a movement is definitely taking shape here on the islands. Recycle Hawai‘i is going to be right there,”

“Our new board members,” said Adams, “are excited and ready to help lead solid waste reduction education and innovative recycling solutions here on Hawai‘i Island”

Adams also noted that Recycle Hawai‘i is still looking for someone who can assist the nonprofit in grant writing endeavors and membership activities. If you are interested in volunteering with Recycle Hawai‘i or to be on its board, check out the Recycle Hawai‘i website for an application.