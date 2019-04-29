AD
Dog Falls Over Honoli‘i Cliff Chasing Mongoose

By Big Island Now
April 29, 2019, 6:28 PM HST (Updated April 29, 2019, 7:25 PM)
The Hawai‘i Fire Department responded to a special service rescue on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. at the cliffs fronting the southern end of Kahoa Street in Hilo.

A dog fell over a cliff at Honoli‘i on April 29, 2019. PC: HFD.

A man called about his dog that had fallen over a cliff after chasing a mongoose. The five-man crew from Waiakea rescue station responded to the special service call to assess the situation.

Firefighters found the 8-year-old pitbull/mix that fell.

A dog fell over a cliff at Honoli‘i on April 29, 2019. PC: HFD.

The crew set up a lowering/raising rope system and lowered a Rescue Specialist who connected a rope to the dog’s chest harness. Both dog and the rescue man were raised back to the top and the dog was reunited with owner.

