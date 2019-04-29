Big Island Press Club Hosting Annual Scholarship Dinner

The Big Island Press Club’s annual scholarship dinner will be held 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hilo’s Seaside Restaurant where the club will honor its 2016 scholarship recipients and Barbara Garcia, publisher of Ke Ola Magazine, as the guest speaker.

The press club annually awards scholarships at this dinner to students pursuing a higher education in journalism or a related field. This year’s winners will be announced and feted at the dinner.

Scholarships include the $1,500 Bill Arballo award, the $1,000 Marcia Reynolds award, the $1,000 Hugh Clark scholarship, the $600 Yukino Fukubori Memorial, the $250 Jack Markey award and the $250 Bob Miller scholarship.

“Awarding scholarships to deserving students is one of the highlights of our organization’s work,” said BIPC President John Burnett. “We truly appreciate our generous donors, and we love to meet our future generation of journalists.”

Guest speaker Garcia co-created Ke Ola Magazine along with Karen Valentine. The first issue published in December 2008. She bought Valentine’s shares in 2012 and has continued moving the magazine forward. Recently she has taken on the role of editor. She loves every area of the island, and recently purchased a home in Hawaiian Paradise Park, where she is creating a healing art center to complement her day-to-day publishing business.

The dinner features prime rib, furikake salmon and shrimp scampi. Advance dinner reservations are $35 for BIPC members, $40 for nonmembers. No-host cocktails will be served.

RSVP by May 7. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite, or mail checks to Big Island Press Club P.O. Box 1920 Hilo, Hawai‘i 96721

Founded in 1967, the Big Island Press Club is the state’s oldest press club. Every year the organization provides more than $4,500 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in journalism or a related field.

For more information on the Big Island Press Club, go online.