Libraries Giving Away Free Comics on May 4

Would you like a free comic book? Get your favorite at the 18th annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Just show your valid Hawai‘i State Public Library System card at one of the 25 participating libraries statewide and receive a special free comic book, while supplies last.

Choose from titles such as Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship, Pokémon: I Choose You! & Pokémon Adventures, Star Wars Adventures: Druid Hunters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casualty of War and Disney Descendants: Dizzy’s New Fortune Chapter 1 Preview (Tokyopop). Selection may vary at each location.

Participating libraries include:

Hawai‘i Island – Hilo, Kailua-Kona, and Thelma Parker

O‘ahu – Aiea, Aina Haina, Hawaii Kai, Kailua, Kalihi-Palama, Ka polei, Manoa, McCully-Moiliili , Mililani, Nanakuli, Salt Lake-Moanalua, Wahiawa, Waikik i-Kapahulu, Waimanalo, and Waipahu

Kaua‘i – Hanapepe and Princevil le

Lana‘i – Visit the Library’s booth at the Saturday Market from 8-11 a.m.

Maui – Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina , and Makawao

Costumed characters from the Pacific Outpost of the 501st Imperial Legion, Rebel Legion Hawaii, and Costumers Guild of Hawaii will be appearing at selected Oahu libraries. Bring your camera for photo ops with your favorite intergalactic heroes and villains. Contact a participating library for appearance times.

Free Comic Book Day is sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i, Gecko Books & Comics and Collector Maniacs.