Hawi Author Releases New Children’s Book Series

By Big Island Now Staff
April 28, 2019, 9:00 AM HST (Updated April 26, 2019, 4:06 PM)
Hawaiʻi Island author B.K. Sterling has published his first book in a new children’s series entitled Cooper Tails: My New Family. 

Based on his mischievous, 10-year-old dog named Cooper, the story is told through the eyes of a boxer puppy meeting his quirky human and animal family members on a sprawling ranch for the first time. Cooper interacts with a pair of wises horses named Dunnie and Sam, a tattling crow named Poe and a herd of curious cows. The story is brought to life by a series of realistic illustrations created by artist Judy Weber.

Cooper Tails is suitable for children 5 to 10-years old and includes coloring pages with Cooper and his barnyard siblings. The heavy paper is suitable for pencil, ink or crayon. The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

The second book, entitled My First Snow: A Cooper Tails Book, will be released later this year.

