Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

Flood Advisory Issued for Big IslandApril 28, 2019, 8:00 PM HST (Updated April 28, 2019, 8:13 PM)
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019.
At 7:46 p.m., radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain over leeward Kohala between Waikoloa Village and Upolu Point. Rain was falling at a rate of around 1 inch per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.
Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Kohala Ranch, Hawi, Kawaihae, Waikoloa Village, Puako, Kapa‘au and Kamuela.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.