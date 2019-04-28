Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for the Island of Hawai‘i until 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019.

At 7:46 p.m., radar indicated moderate to locally heavy rain over leeward Kohala between Waikoloa Village and Upolu Point. Rain was falling at a rate of around 1 inch per hour. Minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas can be expected.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to Kohala Ranch, Hawi, Kawaihae, Waikoloa Village, Puako, Kapa‘au and Kamuela.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS