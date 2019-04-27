HPD Investigating Murder at Whittington Beach Park in Nāʻālehu

Police are investigating a murder at Whittington Beach Park in Nāʻālehu.

On Friday, April 26, 2019, at about 3:40 p.m., Kaʻū patrol officers responded to a reported stabbing at Whittington Beach Park in Nāʻālehu.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, a 36-year-old male, and 35-year-old female, with multiple stab wounds. The female victim died at the scene, an official death pronouncement is pending. The male victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center in serious condition.

Two suspects have been identified by police as Kaleianuenue Borero-Kaluna a 19-year-old female, and Robert Hayes, a 69-year-old male both of Nāʻāehu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Both suspects were arrested at 5:05 p.m. on suspicion of First Degree Murder and are currently being held pending investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call Detective Dominic Uyetake Jr. at (808) 326-4646 ext. 228 or email dominic.uyetake@hawaiicounty.gov or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.