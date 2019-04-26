Hawai‘i County Seeking Applicants for Boards, Commissions

The County of Hawai‘i is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in various boards and commissions.

Members of most of these boards and commissions serve for staggered terms of five years on a voluntary basis.

The following vacancies need to be filled:

Cultural Resource Commission (2 vacancies; seeking an Architect and a

Planner respectively for these vacancies)

SPONSORED VIDEO

Environmental Management Commission (Council Districts 3, 5)

Fire Board of Appeals: (five vacancies from any Council District), applicants shall

have education/experience in the following areas:

Engineering or architectural design; or

Building Code enforcement; or

Fire Department operations or Fire Code enforcement; or

Fire protection contracting; or

General contracting; or

Legal

Fire Commission (Council District 4 & 6)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hāmākua Community Development Plan Action Committee (9 vacancies)

Kailua Village Design Commission (5 positions)

Ka‘ū Community Development Plant Action Committee (9 vacancies)

Kona Community Development Plan Action Committee (5 vacancies)

Leeward Planning (1 vacancy: South Kohala)

No. Kohala Community Development Plan Action Committee (2 vacancies)

Public Access, Open Space, And Natural Resources Preservation

Commission (PONC) (Council District 5 & 7)

Puna Community Development Plan Action Committee (2 vacancies)

S. Kohala Community Development Plan Action Committee (2 vacancies)

Tax Board of Review (1 vacancy)

Windward Planning Commission (1 vacancy: At Large: No. Hilo-Hamakua)

County of Hawai`i is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.

For all Boards and Commission, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and residents of the State of Hawai‘i. The Mayor’s Office will fill the vacancies on Boards and Commissions from a list of applicants.

Application forms are available online.

For further information, contact Executive Assistant to the Mayor Rose Bautista at (808) 961-8211 or email rose.bautista@hawaiicounty.gov.