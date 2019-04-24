AD
Small Craft Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM

By Big Island Now
April 24, 2019, 6:26 AM HST (Updated April 24, 2019, 7:32 AM)
3:23 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING for Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: NE winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

