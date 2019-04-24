Kealakehe Students Capture Highest Honors in Video Competition

Kealakehe Intermediate School and Wai‘anae High School captured the highest honors at the Awards Gala for the 16th Annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Statewide Student Video Competition held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Kealakehe Intermediate students won the Junior Expert category with “Lose the Plastic, Lose the Suit.” Wai‘anae High School took the Expert category with a video entitled “Lab Safety.”

They were selected from 1,062 submissions—a record number for ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange, the state’s oldest and largest contest of its type.

In addition to the top Expert and Junior Expert honors, winning videos were selected in each of the divisional categories. These were created by students who attend public, charter and private schools all across O‘ahu, Hawai‘i Island, Kaua‘i and Maui counties.

High-definition Sony digital video cameras were awarded to the winning schools in each of the divisional categories on this morning at the Awards Gala at the Hawai‘i Convention Center as some 800 educators, student-producers and guests from across the state celebrated the finalist videos and winners.

For their Expert and Junior Expert wins, Wai‘anae High and Kealakehe Intermediate Schools were presented with commercial-grade Sony HD video cameras valued at $2,200 each.

In addition, a total of 48 high-definition Sony digital video cameras (valued at $600 each) were awarded to the winners in the three age divisions in the additional categories of competition.

Since its inception, ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange has awarded some 670 video cameras to schools throughout Hawai‘i.

The entire cablecast of the ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Awards Gala will be available for viewing starting April 26 on ‘Ōlelo Video On-Demand Channel 184 and on olelo.org/olelonet.

This year, Youth Xchange videos competed in 17 categories.

The five broad categories included mini-documentary, public service announcement, short, Expert and Junior Expert.

The 12 sponsored categories included 808 No Vape; Clean Energy Future; Creating Peace; Eat Local, Eat Fresh; Forest Inspired; Pathways for a Better Life; Prepare NOW; School Breakfast Promotion; Speak Up for Justice; Storm Water Hero; The Value of Water; and Traffic Safety.

Students in ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange competed in three age divisions: elementary, intermediate and high school. Previous winners and students with professional experience competed in the Junior Expert (kindergarten through middle school) and Expert (high school and college) categories.

The 16th annual ‘Ōlelo Youth Xchange Student Video Competition received significant support from Event Sponsors Sony, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Ko Olina Resort and Marina, as well as Major Sponsors First Hawaiian Bank and Na Leo TV.

Category Sponsors included Aloha United Way; City & County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance; Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawai‘i; GEICO; Hawai‘i Appleseed Center for Law & Economic Justice; Hawai‘i Public Health Institute; Hawai‘i State Bar Association Civic Education Committee; Hawaiian Electric; Honolulu Board of Water Supply; Rotary Club of Honolulu; State of Hawai‘i Department of Education; State of Hawai‘i Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion Division, the Office of Health Preparedness and the Emergency Medical Services & Injury Prevention System Branch; and the State of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

‘Ōlelo is committed to airing programs of community interest on its cable channels: 49, 53, 54 and 55, as well as in high-definition on 1049 and 1053 (Hawaiian Telcom).

For more information, go online.