Governor Ige Signs Firearms Reporting Bill

Gov. David Ige signed HB720 (Act 023) on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, establishing reporting requirements for gun owners.

Under the bill, gun owners are required to report lost, stolen or destroyed firearms to the county police department within 24 hours of discovering the loss, theft or destruction of the weapon.

“This reporting process will increase accountability and strengthen public safety measures,” said Gov. Ige. “This will help police officers in situations involving firearm ownership and possession, and it will protect firearm owners if their lost or stolen firearm was used in a crime.”

Anyone who intentionally or knowingly fails to make the required report could face petty misdemeanor or misdemeanor charges that could lead to the loss of firearms registrations, ammunition and firearms. Offenders could also be prohibited from registering, possessing or owning a firearm.

Act 023 takes effect upon approval.