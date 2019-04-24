Gov. Ige Releases $1.9M for New Waikoloa Public Library

Gov. David Ige has released $1.9 million in Capital Improvement Project funds on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, to buy a 1.750-acre parcel for a new Waikoloa Public Library.

“I am very grateful to the Governor for releasing these funds to purchase the land where the future Waikoloa Public Library will be built,” said Rep. David A. Tarnas (North Kona, North Kohala, South Kohala). “The Waikoloa community has been working on this project for many years, led by the dedicated volunteers of the Friends of the Library – Waikoloa Region. We still have much to do and I know the Waikoloa community will continue the hard work needed for this project to succeed.”

Once the parcel is purchased by the state, the Department of Land and Natural Resources is required to prepare an Environmental Assessment for the project and the public will have the opportunity to submit comments. After that, the project will start its design phase during which the community can provide their advice about what should be included in the facility.

“This will be more than just a library,” said Rep. Tarnas. “It will be a gathering place for all members of the community to learn together and build strong bonds which support a healthy community.”