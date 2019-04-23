Earning, Using HawaiianMiles Just Got a Whole Lot Easier

Hawaiian Airlines reports a new and expanded award levels, providing HawaiianMiles members with more options to redeem their miles for flight awards.

“We’re constantly reevaluating our programs with our guests’ travel experiences in mind and are confident that HawaiianMiles members will welcome these new perks,” said Bryan Kapeckas, managing director of loyalty and travel products at Hawaiian Airlines. “It’s an exciting time to travel and we are making it easier than ever before for our members to earn and redeem miles.”

Here’s an overview of the changes:

Simplified award tiers with more flexibility and options

Hawaiian has simplified the descriptions of their award tiers and consolidated single redemption levels into three basic ranges: Main Cabin, First Class (domestic) and Business Class (international).

They also expanded their Main Cabin award from three to nine redemption levels, offering added convenience and options when redeeming miles to book travel throughout our network.

Members now enjoy:

The ability to redeem miles for any flight when traveling in Main Cabin on Hawaiian Airlines; more flexibility to use HawaiianMiles for a trip at any time of the year, including peak travel seasons; and the option to book travel whenever is most convenient, whether it’s six months away or on the day of departure.

Discounted awards on international routes

Hawaiian Airlines Pualani Platinum, Pualani Gold, Premier Club members, and Hawaiian Airlines, World Elite Mastercard and Hawaiian Airlines, Business Mastercard cardmembers— who already enjoy access to discounted awards on travel between the Neighbor Islands and to/from North America—can now take advantage of similar deals when redeeming miles to explore our International destinations.

Members now enjoy:

