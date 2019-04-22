AD
First Hawaiian Bank Foundation Donates $35K to HIUW

By Big Island Now
April 22, 2019, 9:53 AM HST (Updated April 22, 2019, 9:53 AM)
The First Hawaiian Bank Foundation has contributed $35,000 to the Hawai‘i Island United Way (HIUW) 2018–2019 campaign.

Presenting the check to HIUW President & Chief Professional Officer Vanessa Carlson was First Hawaiian Bank’s Vice President Chuck Erskine and Assistant Vice President Don Kouchi. Courtesy photo.

Funds donated during the 2018-2019 campaign are utilized to provide support in the form of grants to thirty-two Partner Agencies providing more than 41 direct human service programs on Hawai‘i Island.

The foundation focuses their annual campaign in the months of September and October each calendar year, but donations can be accepted throughout the year via their website in one-time or recurring payments or via check payment.

