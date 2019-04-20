Pāhoa Fire Destroys Vacant Home

Three engine companies responded to report of an active structure fire at 152711 Opakapaka St. in Pāhoa at 4:42 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department arrived on the scene to find flames pouring from the front windows of a single-story, single-family, vacant house.

Approximately .75% of the structure was on fire.

A live, arcing power line showering sparks across the front of the house.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A rapid search of the exterior, revealed that no one was living at the residence.

Prompt action by firefighters on-scene kept the fire contained and the neighbor’s home safe.

Firefighter’s were able to make a safe, aggressive, transitional attack to completely extinguish the fire at 5:56 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loss was estimated at $56,250; $18,750 worth of structure was saved.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.