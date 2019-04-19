Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

319 AM, Friday, April 19, 2019: NWS MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

The advisory is in effect for Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts, and seas 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.