April 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

