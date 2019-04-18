Rep. Case Comments on Mueller’s Report

U.S. Congressman Ed Case (Hawai‘i – District 1) commented on the heavily-redacted March 2019 Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Race by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III.

“The report is substantially redacted. What do we still not know?” Rep. Case said in an April 18, 2019, press release. “Any decision as to what more should be disclosed to whom and under what circumstances should be made by a court and not by this AttorneyGeneral.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Case added, “The report should be required reading. It carefully documents massive Russian interference in the 2016 elections, with too many Americans participating or turning a blind eye, as well as evidence of obstruction which normally may well have resulted in prosecution.

“This cannot be the end of this very disturbing chapter. The stakes for public trust in our elections, checks and balances and the rule of law are just too high. Congress, as a separate, independent and co-equal branch of government, has an obligation to continue oversight.”

The full redacted 400-plus page report is here.