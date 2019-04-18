Nā Hōkū Favorite Entertainer Finalists Announced

Finalists have been announced for this years Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards Favorite Entertainer of the Year “People’s Choice” Award—which is awarded to the public’s favorite solo artist or music group.

The public is encouraged to cast their vote online now through Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:59 p.m.

2019 Favorite Entertainer of the Year finalists include:

Ekolu

John Akapo

Henry Kapono

Kamanawa

Kawaikapuokalani Hewett

Leato S. Savini

Nā Wai ʻEhā

Taimane

Uluwehi Guerrero

Waipuna

The winner will be recognized on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the 42nd Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Tickets typically sell out and start at $180 for general admission, $150 for kama‘āina and are $250 for premium seats.

To purchase, call (808) 593-9424 or go online.