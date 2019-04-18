HPD Arrests Kalapana Man on Multiple Offenses

On Monday, April 15, 2019, the Hawai‘i Police Department arrested a 28-year old Kalapana Black Sands man for an array of offenses.

Police have arrested Septi Tuaefe, also known as “Joe”, for an array of offenses that include unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, fraud use of a license plate, possession of a dangerous drug, drug paraphernalia, harassment, and three counts of abuse of a family or household member, one of which was a felony involving the strangulation of a female.

Police investigating the theft of a motor vehicle were able to use the manufacturers GPS tracking device to locate the stolen vehicle in the Kalapana Black Sands Subdivision. Officers determined that Tuaefe was in possession of the vehicle. The vehicle had a different license plate placed on it and had a stolen backpack in the vehicle when recovered.

Police obtained a search warrant and found syringes and methamphetamine within the vehicle and recovered the stolen backpack in the investigation.

After conferring with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney on Wednesday, April 17, police charged Tuaefe with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and bail was set at $10,000.

Police are asking the public for assistance with additional information on Tuaefe that will help in moving the other investigations forward.

“We desperately need the public’s help in this case,” Captain Kenneth Quiocho said. “We are asking anyone with information or anyone who has been victimized by this person to come forward and help us put this guy away. He is a dangerous person that we want to keep out of our community but need your help to do that.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Kaeo Drummundo of the Community Policing Section, at (808) 961-8849.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.