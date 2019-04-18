Hilo Transfer Station Shutdown After Discovery of Explosive Ordnance

Hawaii Island police are reporting the discovery of an explosive ordnance at the Hilo Transfer Station April 18, 2019. Upon the discovery at 2:01 p.m., the site was evacuated for about 40 minutes while the device was examined.

The explosive device was found to be a non-functioning grenade, with no detonation ability.

The transfer station was reopened at about 2:45 following the area being determined as safe.

The device was found on the roadway in front of one of the dumpsters at the site. It is not clear how the device ended up at the dump site.

The public is reminded to treat the discovery of these devices as live and take precautionary measures to ensure their safety and the safety of others and to report these findings immediately to authorities by calling 911.

The temporary shutdown and action taken was reasonable and necessary in this incident to ensure the safety of the public. HPD was relieved that the device was not functional.