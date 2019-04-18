DCCA Launches ‘BusinessCheck’ Campaign

The Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumers Affairs (DCCA) has begun airing a public service announcement (PSA) to highlight the BusinessCheck website. The campaign encourages the public to protect themselves from unfortunate circumstances by utilizing BusinessCheck resources to lookup and check on companies, individuals or licensed professionals that they intend to hire or do business with.

“We hope this initiative will encourage consumers to take a minute to research a licensed professional or company before doing business with them,” said DCCA Director Catherine Awakuni Colón. “Doing a search on the BusinessCheck website may help with decision-making before giving your money away.”

Consumers can use BusinessCheck as a one-stop shop to find information on various businesses, individuals and entities operating within the State of Hawai‘i. The website offers online resources for consumers including licensee complaints and licensing status, tax and business registration and other educational materials.