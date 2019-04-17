HPD Issuing Distracted Driver Citations

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that distracted driving has become a national epidemic—endangering passengers, adjacent vehicle occupants, motorcyclists and bicyclists and nearby pedestrians. While we generally think of distracted driving as texting or talking on the cell phone, it can take many other forms: watching videos, using social media, playing games, reading, adjusting the radio station, applying makeup, eating, chatting with other passengers, or taking a sip of your drink can all distract a driver from the essential task of safe driving. Using electronic devices while driving has become one of the most common, pervasive forms of distracted driving, and too many drivers are succumbing to this deadly—and often, illegal—habit.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Hawai‘i Police Department has been out conducting projects specifically focused on distracted driving. As of April 16, 2019, officers have conducted 12 Distracted Driver Projects and stopped 107 drivers and issued 60 Distracted Driver citations. Officers have also issued at those projects 35 Seatbelt citations, 2 Child Restraint citations, 60 Electronic Device citations and 39 other related citations. In addition to citations issued while working special projects, officers have issued 31 Distracted Driver citations for those violations while conducting patrols in the community during the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i Police Department officers will continue to conduct many Distracted Driving Projects during the remaining month of April. HPD asks your help to make the roadways safer to travel and warn all drivers “Put Your Phone Away or Get Ready to Pay. U Drive. U Text. U Pay.”