Public Invited to Experience PTA April 18

The U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is hosting its annual open house and invites the public to come celebrate Experience PTA Day, Thursday, April 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event will include more than 20 hands-on displays, exhibits and demonstrations for keiki, Kūpuna and all Hawai‘i Island residents.

“Experience PTA Day is that one time of the year where we are thrilled to host the local community and showcase some of the amazing work being done here every day by our workforce of 230 local employees and partners,” said Lt. Col. JR Borce, commander, Pōhakuloa Training Area.

This year’s event features new additions by community partners including Hawaii Electric

Light, or HELCO; Hawai‘i Police Department; SHARK Rocket Club; Blue Planet Research; the

W.M. Keck and Canada-France-Hawai‘i observatories; and more. There is something to interest

everyone.

PTA’s Natural Resources team will showcase its management of threatened and endangered species with interactive displays and games. Garden tours will include rare plants, such as Solanum incompletum, one of Hawai‘i’s few spiked plants.

The Cultural Resources team will also be on hand to share and show how it manages and preserves cultural resources. Visitors will be able to take a virtual lava tube habitation site tour, enjoy an interactive cave presentation and participate in a hands-on petroglyph activity. Other informative and educational displays will round out and complete the experience. PTA’s Fire and Emergency Services will exhibit its firefighting equipment. Military trucks and equipment will be on display along with private car and motorcycle club vehicles. Returning this year, are the recycling, upcycling and ecology-oriented hands-on demonstrations loved by kids all ages.

Live entertainment will be provided by Lorenzo’s Army Band.

“This event is sure to inform, educate and perhaps inspire folks who have never been on

base before, and we look forward to seeing everyone there,” Borce said.

While the event is open to the public, visitors must show current photo identification at the main gate.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site, but visitors are welcomed to bring food with them.

For more information, to register groups of 10 or more, or for assistance with special accommodations, contact Mike Donnelly, PTA public affairs officer at (808) 469-2411 (office) or (808) 824-1474 (cell), or by email at michael.o.donnelly.civ@mail.mil.