HPD Arrests 16 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
April 16, 2019, 9:26 AM HST (Updated April 16, 2019, 9:26 AM)
During the week of April 8 through 14, 2019, Hawai‘i Island police arrested 16 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. There were no drivers under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua03
North Hilo03
South Hilo380
Puna262
Kaʻū06
Kona7145
South Kohala436
North Kohala01
Island Total16336

So far this year, there have been 336 DUI arrests compared with 324 during the same period last year, an increase of 3.7%.

There have been 274 major accidents so far this year compared with 379 during the same period last year, a decrease of 27.7%.

To date, there were five fatal crashes, resulting in five fatalities, compared with six fatal crashes, resulting in seven fatalities, (one of which had multiple deaths), for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 16.7% for fatal crashes and 28.6% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

