HCC Offers Online/Hybrid Degrees Workshop

The University Center, West Hawai‘i at Pālamanui will host an hour-long Online/Hybrid Degrees Workshop at the Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui campus, scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:30 TO 6:30 p.m. in Koali 107.

The University Center, West Hawai‘i delivers over 60 degree and certificate programs from across the 10-campus University of Hawai‘i system. That means West Hawai‘i residents can obtain degrees from UH Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West O‘ahu while living in West Hawai‘i. The University Center provides the local student support for the distance learning degrees offered through the center.

At this workshop, current and prospective students can learn what degrees are offered in West Hawai‘i; the necessary steps to move forward; key deadlines; methods of program delivery; what it takes to be a successful distance learning student and more.

To learn more about options for higher education, attend the workshop at the Hawai’i Community College-Pālamanui, University Center campus, located at 73-1025 Kaiminani Drive in Kailua-Kona.

To RSVP and for questions, contact Carrie Kuwada Phipps, educational specialist, at carriekp@hawaii.edu or (808) 969-8808. Leaving a message is sufficient for the RSVP.