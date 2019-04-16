‘Fueling Dreams’ Returns to Fuel Awareness for Special Olympics

Par Hawaii’s 14th annual Fueling Dreams campaign returns to fuel support and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes and programs across the state. From April 17 through May 21, when drivers fill up at any of the 45 participating Hele and 76 Hawaii stations on Hawaii Island, O‘ahu, and Maui, they can make a donation to steer the dreams of Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes.

During Fueling Dreams, drivers can also enter to win one of three $500 gift cards. The more entry blanks you submit, the better your chances to win a $500 Hele or 76 Hawaii gift card. A donation is not required to enter the drawing. For a free entry blank, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Special Olympics Hawai‘i, P.O. Box 3295, Honolulu, Hawai‘i, 96801.

“It has been an honor to see first-hand how Special Olympics Hawai‘i has provided so many life-changing opportunities for athletes across our islands,” said Eric Lee, Par Hawaii’s vice president – retail. “Special Olympics Hawai‘i’s vision to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the community and sports is one that we at Par Hawaii support and are proud to be a part of.”

Par Hawaii, marketer of Hele and 76 Hawaii fuel brands, has been a strong supporter of Special Olympics Hawai‘i for well over two decades. To date, the Fueling Dreams campaign has raised more than $795,000 for Special Olympics Hawai‘i athletes and programs.

“The relationship that we’ve built with Par Hawaii over the years plays a valuable role in creating once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for our athletes,” said Nancy Bottelo, Special Olympics Hawai‘i’s president and CEO. “We are truly grateful for the annual Fueling Dreams campaign and the support of those in the community, who contribute to our athletes’ success.”

All donations raised from Fueling Dreams will support opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities to train and compete in year-round sport activities, free of charge. Hawai‘i athletes compete in state, regional, national and international competitions. Just last month, local athletes Khiry “Rainie Jade” Thompson and Tyler Morimoto traveled to Abu Dhabi to represent Hawai‘i and the United States at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games.

For more information on the 14th annual Fueling Dreams or on Special Olympics Hawai‘i, contact (808) 695-3528 or go online.