Temporary One-Way Traffic Pattern Scheduled for Kapi‘olani Street

In observance of the 2019 Easter season activities at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hilo, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kapi‘olani Street.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the Puna or southeasterly direction on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue to Haili Street during certain hours.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Specifically, the one-way pattern will be in effect on Good Friday, April 19, from 1 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 20, from 5 to 11 p.m., and on Easter Sunday, April 21, from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During these time periods, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapiʻolani Street.