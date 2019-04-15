AD
State Libraries Closed on Good Friday

By Big Island Now
April 15, 2019, 11:10 AM HST (Updated April 15, 2019, 11:10 AM)
In state observance of Good Friday, all Hawai‘i public libraries and library support offices will be closed on Friday, April 19, 2019.

In addition, Kaimuki, Kaneohe and Pearl City Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Although the public library branches may be closed, HSPLS offers online resources 24/7 via their website.

For more information, refer to the HSPLS holiday schedule or call your local branch library.

