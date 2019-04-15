Small Craft Advisory Issued for Big Island Waters

The National Weather Service reports that a Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters until Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 6 a.m.

Winds and Seas: Northeast to east winds to 25 knots

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.