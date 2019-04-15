National Weather Service Cancels Advisories

3:18 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the Wind Advisory.

Wind speeds in the advisory areas have eased below advisory level.

3:42 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019

SPONSORED VIDEO

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the Small Craft Advisory.

Winds and seas have dropped below advisory thresholds.

3:51 a.m.: Monday, April 15, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled the High Surf Advisory.

Surf has dropped below advisory thresholds and will continue to decrease through midweek along east facing shores.