HDOT Continues to Seek Input on Potential Road Usage Charge

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the public there is an online meeting to get feedback on research about a road usage charge (RUC) that could replace the state fuel tax.

HDOT has conducted 10 of the 14 scheduled meetings on the Islands of O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui, Hawai‘i, Moloka‘i and Lana‘i. Another meeting will take place in Hilo on May 9. The scheduled meetings are important to share information with Hawai‘i residents about road usage charges and gather community feedback. This research will guide the study and form the basis of recommendations from the administration to the legislature.

“HDOT is researching the feasibility of the road usage charge as a replacement of the current state fuel tax. It would not be an additional tax,” said Deputy Director Ed Sniffen, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Highways Division. “The current fuel tax system is becoming less and less fair as those who own older, less efficient cars pay more per mile than those able to purchase newer high efficiency or alternative fuel vehicles. Under a road usage charge system all vehicles would pay the same amount per mile driven.”

The remaining meetings are scheduled for the following dates and times:

ONLINE MEETING (STATEWIDE)

Thursday, April 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube. If viewing on a mobile device it is recommended to use the YouTube app. If you do not have the YouTube app click here.

O‘AHU

Tuesday, April 16 (6 to 8 p.m. at Kalani High School Cafeteria, 4680 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu)

Wednesday, April 17 (5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Castle High School Cafeteria, 45-386 Kaneohe Bay Drive, Kaneohe) BIG ISLAND:

Thursday, May 9: TBD

In a RUC system, vehicle owners pay for actual miles driven instead of paying a state tax on the fuel they purchase. Hawai‘i is one of a dozen states, including California and Oregon researching whether the switch to a pay-per-mile-driven charge is feasible and how it might be implemented.

Hawai‘i’s study is looking at a RUC system as a possible replacement to the current 16 cents per gallon state fuel tax. Important factors such as sustainability, fairness, information and privacy protection, and other topics will be addressed. Based on early feedback received at public meetings, the HDOT project team will also be examining how RUC could exempt off-road driving, address collection and enforcement concerns, impacts on long-distance commuters, and more.