Obituary Notices: Week of April 14, 2019

Mark Wilcox

October 15, 1952 – March 21, 2019

Mark Douglas Wilcox, 66, of Waikoloa, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Waikoloa. He was born in Nebraska. He worked as a professional mental health counselor.

He is survived by spouse Lynne; sons Adrian Wilcox of West Palm Beach, Florida; Chris (Diane) Wilcox of Quinnesec, Michigan; Mark Wilcox of Iron Mountain, Michigan; Matthew (Laura) McCourt of Lynnwood, Washington; brother Gene (Kim) Wilcox of Wasilla, Alaska; sisters Susan Wilcox of Alaska; Laura (Ord) Anderson of Mesa, Arizona; and seven grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Darin Lee Bence

July 21, 1966 – March 15, 2019

Darin Lee Bence, 52, of Kailua Kona, passed away on March 15, 2019 in Kailua Kona. He was born in Pennsylvania. He worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Kona Hospital.

He is survived by partner Terrence Santos; cousins Amanda Herr of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; and Douglas Polka of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. He is predeceased by parents Robert and Phyllis Ross Bence and brothers David and Dennis Bence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Private services will be held.

Harriet Theros

August 27, 1939 – April 6, 2019

Harriet Theros, 79, of Wailuku, Maui passed away on April 6, 2019 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born on August 27, 1939 in Wailuku and worked for United Airlines.

Harriet is survived by her sons, Derrick (Jennifer) Theros and Lee Theros; sister, Naomi (Edward) Grimes; granddaughters, Kaci Theros and Alexa Theros, along with 4 nieces and a nephew.

She is pre deceased by her parents, Joseph and Hideko Hokoana and brother, Dennis Mori.

Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary in Kahului. Service will begin at 7 p.m.

Dean Yoshio Miyashiro

May 2, 1957 – March 30, 2019

Dean Yoshio Miyashiro, 61, of Lahaina, Maui, passed away on March 30, 2019 at Maui Memorial Center ‘Surrounded With Love’ with his family at his side. He was born on May 2, 1957, in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow.

Dean was a Bellman at Kāʻanapali Ali’i for over 20 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard & May Miyashiro of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrey Miyashiro; step-son, Lance (Misty) Dougherty; step-daughter, Kristi (Lee) Moyers; siblings, Alan (Laura) Miyashiro, Mark (Sharon) Miyashiro, Kurt (Geni) Miyashiro; grandchildren, Laurance, Kahlen; and numerous nieces & nephews.

Rose Barber

November 22, 1922 – March 29, 2019

Rose F. Barber, 96, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on March 29, 2019, with loving family at her side, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on November 22, 1922, on Oʻahu.

Private family services will be held.

Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Saul H. Barber; son, Joseph C. Gomes; sisters, Myrtle Silva, Lucy Carvalho, Loretta Stumph; and brother, Clarence Fernandez. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Dickson (Miner-deceased); Terry (Sandra) Gomes; sisters, Beatrice Pettigrew, Ethel Morgan; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 19 great-great grandchildren.

Gilbert Eugenio

April 5, 1945 – March 24, 2019

On March 24, 2019, Gilbert “Butch” Eugenio, Jr. of Wailuku, Maui passed away at the age of 73. He was born to Gilbert and Josephine Eugene of Honolulu, Oʻahu on April 1945. He was a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Class of 1963 where he was a member of the football team, ROTC and the Concert Glee. He later moved to Maui and was a Department Manager at Longs Drugs, Kahului for many years and retired there in 1987. After retiring from Longs Drugs he became the Federal Census Bureau Pre-listing Director for both the County of Maui and County of Hawaiʻi Island as well as the Director of Security at Wailea Point AOAO. He finally decided to retire for certain a 2nd time and did so from the Wailea Golf Club Blue Course.

He had a love and passion for music and enjoyed playing the ʻukulele and guitar. He was a part of a music trio with his wife Lolita and Jay Moore that performed at various private events. He shared his musical talents as a director of the St Anthony Catholic Church Wailuku Sunday 7 a.m. Mass Choir for 22 years, assisted his dear friend Keliʻi Tauʻā in the Hawaiian music classes at Baldwin High School from ’94 to’98 and later alongside Pekelo Cosma for his grandson Hinano’s Papa 2021 of Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Pāʻia as they prepared for Nā Mele O Maui song contests. He also taught music and ʻukulele classes at King Kekaulike High School.

His love for community service and football led to his involvement in the Maui football community for 4 decades. He became an MIL football official and scorekeeper for approximately 40 years and was also a commissioner, board member and member of the Maui Pop Warner Football Association for about 15 years. For about 20 years, he also dedicated time to the “Heiva I Maui” which he was a Director for the non-profit organization Maui Polynesian Tahiti Fete.

Growing up in the islands he loved to ride dirt bikes, surf, kayak, paddle canoe and was an avid free-diver and fisherman. He loved spending quality time with his family and taught them to enjoy and savor the outdoors with frequent camping and fishing trips. In his spare time you’d find him doing all sorts of puzzles like crosswords, sudoku, and jigsaws as well as reading history lit and autobiographies.

He was a devoted father and grandfather of which he supported all their various activities and would make every effort to attend all of their sporting or performing arts events. Gil had a great sense of humor, was a very supportive, passionate, diplomatic and knowledgeable man – a wonderful conversationalist who could talk about anything and everything. A patient and kind man who will be immensely missed by his loving family and friends.

Gil is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lolita Sevilla Eugenio and five children, sons; Ryan Eugenio (Tina-Lei), Randy Eugenio (Tara), and AB Eugenio, daughters; Leola Waikīkī-Lovell (Frank), and Keola Gilbert (Kanamu), thirteen grandchildren, Alicia, Shae, Shandon, Kaikea, Kamalani, Kamana, Kamuela, Kahua, Hīnano (Brock), Emmaleigh, Elizabeth, Teamana, and Raʻihau and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his four sisters Carolyn Canubida (Carlos), Lonnie Eugene, Christine Torres (Vince), Jo-Ann Silva, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation services will be held at St Anthony Catholic Church in Wailuku, Maui, on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12 p.m.

Teresa D. Nunes

March 21, 1930 – March 20, 2019

Teresa D. Nunes, 88 of Wailuku, Maui, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 under the care of Hale Makua-Kahului and Hospice Maui. She was born in Puʻunēnē, Maui on March 21, 1930 to the late Joseph & Seraphina Cabral and hanaied by the late Manuel and Agusta Batalha at the age of two.

Together with her husband, Milvoy Nunes, she will continue to live in the hearts of her daughters; Kathleen (Ken) Ezaki, Donna Nunes, Judy Nunes; sister, Helen Cordeiro; hanai-brother, John “Jackie” Ferreira and hanai sister, Sarah Camacho; 6 grandchildren, William Tamashiro, Sheryl-Lynn (Patrick) Tamashiro-Pasamonte, Keone Wilson, Dion Wilson, Michele Ezaki, Brandon Wilson and her great grandchild, Kaime Pasamonte.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church in Makawao from 10 a.m. with service to begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Maui Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Family requests Aloha Attire.

Joseph Sylva

May 26, 1950 – March 18, 2019

Joseph Dominic Robello Sylva, 68, of Pukalani Maui passed away on March 18, 2019, at Sutter Solano Medical Center in Vallejo, California. He was born on May 26, 1950, in Wailuku, Maui.

Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 10, 2019, at Christ the King Church in Kahului; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Joseph served as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force for 4 years, then became a plumber, owned and operated JDS Plumbing and Repairs for 36 years. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Betty Sylva (Kinores); daughter, Joelle Marie (Demian) Sylva Sparks; son, Kekoa John Sylva; grandsons, Joseph, Eli, Baby (due August 2019); granddaughter, Evalani; sisters, Linda Kaminski (John Rutledge), Susan (Richard) Rod, Darlene (Sean) Osterman; brothers, Leonard (Carol) Sylva, Stanley Sylva, Bill (Caroline) Sylva; numerous aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.