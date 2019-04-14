AD
14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival

By Crystal Richard
April 14, 2019, 10:17 AM HST (Updated April 14, 2019, 10:49 AM)
Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School students performing during the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Despite the inclement weather, the Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School held its 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park, Saturday, April 13, 2019.

The 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

The annual music festival is a Hawaiian music and cultural event presented by Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School (LCPCS).

Music, hula, crafters, game booths, a silent auction, food, beverages and shave ice offered something for everyone.

Lei making at the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Lei making at the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Hui Kako‘o O Laupāhoehoe, 501(c)(3) presented the fifth annual silent auction to benefit the students of Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School.

Hui Kako‘o O Laupahoehoe held the fifth annual silent auction to benefit the students of Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School during the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

All event proceeds support music programs at LCPCS.

Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School students performing during the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School serves Kindergarten through eighth-grade students and facilitates K-8 virtual learners through their Kaupe‘a program.

To find out more about the festival, go online.

Laupāhoehoe Community Public Charter School students performing during the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Keiki slide at the 14th Annual Laupāhoehoe Music Festival on April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Laupahoehoe Point Beach Park, April 13, 2019. PC: Crystal Richard

Crystal Richard
Crystal Richard moved to East Hawai’i in 2005 to attend UH Hilo. While earning her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate to teach English as a second language, Crystal served as the editor-in-chief of “Hohonu,” UH Hilo’s academic journal, and as assistant editor-in-chief at “KeKalahea,” UH Hilo’s student newspaper. From a young age, Crystal fell in love with the written word and has always dreamed of a career in journalism. She has worked as a Big Island Now freelance reporter since September 2016. She is a wellness and health advocate who enjoys swimming, gardening, reading and spending time with her animals and loved ones.
