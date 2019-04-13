UPDATE 2: Flood Advisory Extended for Big Island

UPDATE 2: April 13, 2019, 9:37 AM: National Weather Service Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service has extended the FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAI‘I UNTIL 12:45 PM HST.

At 9:21 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain along windward Big Island from Laupāhoehoe to Hilo to Pāhoa. Rain was falling at a rate of an inch per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 12:45 PM HST if heavy rain persists.

UPDATE 1: 8 AM: National Weather Service Winter Weather Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12,000 FEET UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING.

Deep moisture pushing in with the trade winds will bring periods of snow to the higher elevations of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa through the rest of today.

Snowfall occurring. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch is expected.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that visibilities will be limited due to a combination of falling and blowing snow. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

ORIGINAL POST: 7:17 AM

The Winter Weather Advisory for the summits has been cancelled, but flood, wind, high surf and small craft advisories continue for the Big Island.

6:52 AM: National Weather Service Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i County until 945 a.m.

At 6:46 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain along windward Big Island from Laupahoehoe to Hilo to Pāhoa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Acres, Pa‘auilo, Waipio Valley, Glenwood, Pepe‘ekeo, Kea‘au, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 9:45 a.m. if heavy rain persists.

5:30 AM: Civil Defense High Surf Message

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for the north, south and east shorelines of the Big Island, including Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo and Puna through the weekend.

A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.

The highest threat will coincide with the high tide, which occur near midnight tonight.

Police and parks departments report no closures at this time.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Roads and beach closures may occur without notice.

3:58 AM: National Weather Service High Surf Warning

Large surf will continue along exposed east-facing shores through the weekend and should begin to gradually decrease tonight through early next week for the south, north and east shores of the Big ISland through 6 p.m.Saturday.

SURF: 12 to 16 feet along east facing shores of the Big Island lowering to 10 to 14 feet tonight.

IMPACTS, High: Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.

348 AM: National Weather Service Small Craft Advisory

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY…

… for Alenuihaha and windward, leeward and SE waters.

East winds 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

Seas 7 to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

329 AM: National Weather Service Wind Advisory

A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

WINDS: NE 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected across Lanai, Kahoolawe, the central valley and leeward west Maui and the South Kohala district of the Big Island. Winds will be strongest over and immediately downwind of mountains. Winds are expected to decrease late today.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong could down tree branches and cause localized power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.