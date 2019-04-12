MISSING: Layne Tomlinson, 15, of Kea‘au

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 15-year-old Keaʻau boy who was reported missing.

Layne Tomlinson was last seen in Hilo on Jan. 24, 2019.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with hazel eyes, wavy black hair and a fair complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.