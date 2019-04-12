HPD Asks Community to Support DARE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department invites you to celebrate National D.A.R.E. Day in our community to encourage students to avoid drugs and alcohol.

Thirty-six-years-ago, the most comprehensive K-12 prevention education program in the world was launched, now reaching tens of millions of students throughout America and in 50-plus other countries.

On April 18, 2019, help celebrate D.A.R.E.’s birthday by creating a birthday event in your classroom, notifying local news media of your program’s success and informing local elected officials of the benefits to children in our community.