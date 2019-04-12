Flash Flood Watch & Wind, Craft, Surf & Winter Advisories in Effect

The Big Island remains under a flash flood watch and multiple advisories on Friday, April 12, 2019.

3:48 AM, Friday, April 12, 2019: National Weather Service

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

WINDS: East to NE 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected across the South Kohala District of the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong could down tree branches and cause localized power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

The Flash Flood Watch continues for Kona and south, north and interior areas of the Big Island and East-Kohala through 6 p.m. this evening.

Moisture wrapping around a broad upper level low to the east of the state will bring frequent showers and isolated thunderstorms to the Big Island today. Rainfall will be heavy at times, potentially leading to flash flooding. Although most of the heavy rain will focus over windward areas due to the strong trade winds in place, heavy showers and thunderstorms will also remain possible across leeward areas. The threat for flash flooding is expected to diminish this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE- THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.

349 AM, Friday, April 12

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SUMMITS ABOVE 11,500 FEET UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY

Deep moisture wrapping around a broad upper level low to the east of the Big Island will bring periods of snow to the higher elevations of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa today and tonight.

Periods of snow will affect the summits today and tonight. Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times in snow, along with blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use extreme caution while driving.

3:45 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST-FACING SHORES

A strong area of high pressure far northeast of the state will produce a large fetch of strong trade winds pointed towards the island chain over the next several days. Swell generated from the fetch will bring large, hazardous surf to exposed east-facing shores through the weekend.

The advisory is in effect for south, north and east areas of the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday.

SURF: 6 to 9 feet along east-facing shores, rising to 8 to 12 feet late Friday through Saturday.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming

difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. When in doubt, don’t go out.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY for Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island windward, leeward and SE waters.

Winds: East winds 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.

Seas: 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.