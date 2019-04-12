April 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued April 12 at 3:48AM HST until April 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

This Afternoon: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 68. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Very windy, with an east wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 68. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

This Afternoon: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 31 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.