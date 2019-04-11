Zephyr Insurance Company Appoints Takekawa as Marketing Manager

Zephyr Insurance Company reports the appointment of Kai Takekawa as its marketing manager on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Takekawa will be responsible for developing and executing sales and marketing strategies that drive enrollment and promote awareness of Zephyr Insurance, statewide.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Kai’s passion and innovative nature will bring a fresh perspective to our industry,” said Tim Johns, president and CEO of Zephyr Insurance. “Kai’s knowledge of the insurance industry and experience in sales will further support our company’s mission to provide the best available hurricane insurance to Hawai‘i’s homeowners. I am pleased to welcome Kai to the Zephyr Insurance team.”

Prior to joining Zephyr Insurance, Takekawa was a sales manager at Aflac Hawai‘i for nine years. In his role, Takekawa led a team of high performing sales agents with a focus on selling life, accident and health insurance. Before finding his way into the insurance industry, he was an accountant at Erwin Cabrinha & Au, LLP.

Takekawa is a graduate of Purdue University where he received his bachelor’s degree in accounting.