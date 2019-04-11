Pu‘u Pua‘i Overlook & Devastation Trail Now Open

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park reports that the Pu‘u Pua‘i Overlook, parking lot and Devastation Trail opened on Thursday, April 11, 2019, after a four-month temporary closure to protect breeding and nesting nēnē (endangered Hawaiian geese) in the area.

The temporary closure gave an adult nēnē pair the space they needed to successfully rear their gosling to a fledgling. While the sensitive breeding season for the Hawaiian state bird is winding down, the public is reminded to always stay 60 feet away from nēnē and never give them food. Nēnē that are comfortable with people and handouts are more likely to be killed by vehicles.

Only 30 nēnē remained statewide in 1952. Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park began efforts to recover the imperiled species in the 1970s. The Nēnē Recovery Program continues today, and more than 200 birds thrive in the park from sea level to around 8,000 feet.