Lanihau Fourth Fridays Seeking Vendors

Lanihau Fourth Fridays is seeking vendors for its Celebrating Earth Month event on April 26, 2019, in the Lanihau Center parking lot in Kailua-Kona.

The event will include a vendor market, live music and entertainment, a beer garden and keiki activities from 6 to 10 p.m.

Setup begins at 2 p.m.; vendors must be fully set up by 5:30 p.m.

PRICING

SPONSORED VIDEO

Single Booth: $65, 10×10 space

Double Booth Space: $130, 20×20 space

Shared Booth: $100, 10×10 shared space

ADVERTISEMENT

Vendor Requirements

Vendors must provide your own tent, lighting, surge protected strips, tables, extension cords and whatever else needed for their own space.

Vendors must invite your local Facebook friends list to event, and promote the event on their social media pages. Vendors will be given a deadline to invite Facebook friends; if vendors don’t invite by the deadline, they will be refunded and their spot will be given to someone else—no exceptions.

Event organizers said everyone needs to participate in the success of the event—the more people that attend, the better you do.

Vendors must have a good attitude and be cooperative and have aloha with your neighbors. Vendors who don’t show up this way will not be able to vend again.

Refund Policy

This is a rain-or-shine event. No refunds will be issued for weather.

There are no refunds issued after April 22. Vendors who cancel before that date will incur a $25 administrative fee, which will be deducted from the refund.

Interested vendors should email fourthfridaycoordinator@gmail.com.

If you haven’t been a vendor with Aesha before, submit pictures/websites/social media sites of your wares/items. Upon approval, you will be sent the online link to register.