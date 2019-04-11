Flash Flood Watch, Wind & High Surf Advisories in Effect

Thursday, April 11, 2019, 6 AM: COUNTY OF HAWAII Civil Defense Message

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawai‘i Island through Friday.

A Flash Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Flood Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for South Hilo and Puna.

A Flood Advisory means that rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the Flash Flood Watch and Flood Advisory, the following policies are in effect:

Motorists are urged to drive with caution as road closures can occur without notice.

Flash Flooding is life threatening. Do not cross fast moving water. Turn around, don’t drown.

If lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Police reports that all roads are open at this time.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is issued for Hawai‘i Island for east-facing shores from Kohala through Puna to Ka‘ū Districts through Sunday.

A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from surf. The most dangerous times will coincide with high tides on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following policy is in effect:

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. If in doubt, get out.

There are no beach park closures at this time.

Conditions are being monitored and you will be kept informed of any changes that may affect your safety.

3:40 AM, National Weather Service

WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

WINDS: NE 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph are expected across the South Kohala district of the Big Island. Winds will be strongest over and immediately downwind of

mountains.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong could down tree branches and cause localized power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 11,000 FEET

A broad upper level low nearing the Big Island from the east will remain in the area through Friday. Cold air aloft and instability associated with this upper feature combined with plenty of moisture will bring periods of snow for the Big Island summits through 6 a.m. Saturday night.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized higher

amounts, are expected.

Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times in snow, along with blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use extreme caution while driving.

3:32 AM: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Alenuihaha Channel-Big Island windward, leeward Waters- and SE waters.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.