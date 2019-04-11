UPDATE: Propane Leak at Shipman Industrial Park HAS Stabilized

UPDATE: Propane Leak at Shipman Industrial Park HAS StabilizedApril 11, 2019, 11:55 AM HST (Updated April 11, 2019, 12:26 PM)
UPDATE: 12:20 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019
The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports the propane tank leak in the Shipman Industrial Park has stabilized.
ORIGINAL POST 11:45 AM, Thursday, April 11, 2019
The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports a propane tank leak occurred in the Shipman Industrial Park area on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:45 a.m.
The following advisories are issued:
- If you are in the area, the fire department advises to shelter in place.
- Fire and Police have areas of the Industrial Park closed off.
- Stay out of the area until the situation is stabilized.
- There are no other closures at this time.
Conditions are being monitored and you will be kept informed of any changes that may affect your safety.