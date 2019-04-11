UPDATE: Propane Leak at Shipman Industrial Park HAS Stabilized

UPDATE: 12:20 PM, Thursday, April 11, 2019

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports the propane tank leak in the Shipman Industrial Park has stabilized.

ORIGINAL POST 11:45 AM, Thursday, April 11, 2019

The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports a propane tank leak occurred in the Shipman Industrial Park area on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:45 a.m.

The following advisories are issued:

If you are in the area, the fire department advises to shelter in place.

Fire and Police have areas of the Industrial Park closed off.

Stay out of the area until the situation is stabilized.

There are no other closures at this time.

Conditions are being monitored and you will be kept informed of any changes that may affect your safety.