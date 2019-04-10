Rep. Gabbard Votes to Reinstate Net Neutrality

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted to pass H.R.1644, the Save the Internet Act on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She is an original cosponsor of the bill. The Act would undo the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality, and includes enhanced transparency protections, restoring specific rules against blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization. It would empower the FCC to investigate consumer and business complaints, and, when necessary, fine internet service providers for violations of the Communications Act.

The legislation passed the House on nearly partisan lines by a vote of 232-190. The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.

“Today’s vote and passage of the Save the Internet Act is a stand against the pervasive influence of corporate interests in our democracy and the FCC’s repeal of net neutrality,” said Rep. Gabbard. “It will help to provide fair and open access to the Internet, ensure the free flow of information, and prevent big companies from stifling competition online. This bill also restores vital FCC authority to bring broadband—especially the educational and economic opportunities it provides—to rural and tribal communities to address the fact that nearly a quarter of the people in these communities do not have access to broadband internet services at home.”