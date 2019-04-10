Post Offices Not Offering Late Collections on Tax Day

Due to the declining numbers of citizens who submit hard-copy tax returns by mail, the Postal Service no longer extends its retail hours of operation or provides curbside service to last-second filers of tax mail at all of its drive-by collection boxes.

No Post Offices on the Big Island will be offering late collection of mail on federal Tax Day, Monday, April 15, 2019.

The Honolulu Main Post Office at 3600 Aolele St. will be the only post office in Hawai‘i offering late collection of mail on federal Tax Day. All other Post Offices in Hawai‘i will be closing at their regular times on Tax Day. The Honolulu Main Post Office will be the last to close at 8 p.m. That night will be the best bet for last-second O‘ahu customers who need to purchase stamps or special services.

The blue USPS mail collection boxes and in-wall mail slot at the Honolulu Main Post Office will be labeled with special bright orange signs indicating “Tax Mail Drop – Final Pick-Up Midnight.” Tax forms with correct postage deposited in those specially designated boxes and slots by midnight will receive April 15 postmarks.

Blue USPS mail collection boxes and mail slots at all other Post Offices will be collected only at their regular posted times on April 15. Customers must deposit their tax returns by the last collection time of each specific box or slot on April 15, in order to ensure a postmark for that day.

The Postal Service provides the following friendly reminders regarding the mailing of tax returns: