HVNP Closing Steam Vents Parking Lot for Little Fire Ant Treatment

The Steam Vents parking lot in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, will be closed Monday, April 15, 2019, from 8 a.m. until noon as park staff continue efforts to eradicate little fire ants (LFA) from the area.

Only the Steam Vents parking lot and the trail from the parking lot to Wahinekapu (Steaming Bluff) will be closed on April 15 from 8 a.m. to noon; Wahinekapu and Crater Rim Trail will remain open. Park pest control workers will treat Steam Vents every four to six weeks and will announce closures in news releases, the park website , and via social media. The goal is to completely exterminate the ants from the area.

“Little fire ants are unknowingly brought into the park by people and their vehicles, and can have devastating effects to native ecosystems and human health,” said park ecologist David Benitez. “We urge everyone to inspect their vehicles and belongings to make sure they don’t accidentally transport LFA into the park,” he said.