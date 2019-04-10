HPD Warning Public About Calls Soliciting Funds

The Hawai‘i Police Department wants to warn the public of a scam involving an anonymous caller soliciting funds for the department.

The most recent phone number is identified as (808) 755-9285, but is a spoof number used to prevent detection.

The Hawa‘ii Police Department does not practice solicitation of funds from the public, or solicit funds on behalf of any law enforcement agency.

The public is reminded to practice these simple rules to prevent being a victim of a telephone scam;

Don’t give out any personal information, either by phone, text or email.

Do online searches and search phone numbers when appropriate

Don’t believe your caller ID, criminals can trick you to believe that it is a valid number

Never pay anyone upfront or give out your credit card information to anyone over the phone

Consider how they are presenting the solicitation to you, if it sounds too good to be true it probably is

Talk to someone before you ever give up your information or money to anyone or any business or agency

Hang Up on “Robocalls”, never press any numbers as asked

Call the police at (808) 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 to report suspicious calls or report criminal activity related to phone scams to your police department.